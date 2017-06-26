Summer Baked Beans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Summer Baked Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1 2/3 cup (3/4 pound) dried pinto beans
  • 1/4 cup blackstrap molasses
  • 3 tablespoons vegan Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons German mustard
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 4 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Directions: 

  1. Sort through beans to remove any debris.
  2. Rinse beans and place in a large bowl.
  3. Cover with cold water by a few inches and soak 8 hours or overnight.
  4. Drain beans, place in a large pot, and cover again with a few inches of water.
  5. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer until tender but not mushy, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
  6. Drain well.
  7. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  8. In a large bowl, whisk together molasses, Worcestershire, mustard, tomato paste and vinegar.
  9. Add tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, garlic and beans and toss to coat.
  10. Spoon into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake until bubbling and vegetables are very tender, about 1 1/4 hours.

