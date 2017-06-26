Muskogee Group Wants To Educate Others At Confederate Flag Rally

A three-day Confederate flag rally began Monday in Muskogee and the group hosting the rally said its purpose is to share the 'true meaning of the flag.'

The Muskogee Sons of Confederate Veterans said they also want to educate the public on who the Sons of Confederate Veterans are.

The rally is being held in front of the Muskogee Civic Center from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.