Supreme Court Won't Reinstate Botched Execution Lawsuit

The Supreme Court said Monday it will not reinstate a civil lawsuit against Governor Mary Fallin and other Oklahoma state leaders.

Clayton Lockett's brother filed the lawsuit after Lockett's 2014 execution didn't go properly and he died 43 minutes after the execution started.

An investigation found the execution team didn't have the right equipment and the execution drugs went into his tissue, not his bloodstream.