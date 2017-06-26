Suspected Tulsa Flasher Turns Himself In

A man suspected of exposing himself to others while holding a banana has turned himself in to police, according to TPD Sex Crimes Sergeant Jillian Phippen.

Robert Scott Nutter was booked on a complaint of outraging public decency June 23 and quickly bonded out of jail.

Residents in the midtown Whiteside Park neighborhood complained Nutter exposed himself to them and posted about it on social media. One victim saw him again later and snapped a photo of him.

The 68-year-old man lives in that area of Tulsa, according to court documents.

Phippen told News On 6 last week that they aren't sure of the significance of the banana, but victims reported he was holding it when he exposed himself.