One Injured In Car Fire At Tulsa Restaurant

Firefighters responded to the Taco Bueno near 46th and Peoria just before 2:00 Monday afternoon. [James Revels]

One person was injured in a car fire at a Tulsa restaurant.

When they arrived, a car was found burning in the parking lot.

At least one person was injured; the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Firefighters have not said how the fire started.