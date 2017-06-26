Tulsa Man Sentenced To 21 Years For Possession and Distributing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 21 Years For Possession and Distributing Child Pornography

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa federal court sentenced Clint Tirone Barger to 21 years, plus 10 months in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography. 

Barger was also sentenced 8 years of supervised release after he completes his time, according to Acting United States Attorney Loretta Radford. 

Court documents state that Barger knowingly possessed and distributed pictures of children under the age of 14 engaging in sexually explicit conduct over a three-month period. Barger used social media to receive explicit pictures from minors, then distributed them to others once he received them. 

This case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative that attempts to tackle the growing epidemic of child pornography. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, you can visit www.justice.gov/psc
 

