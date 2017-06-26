Nearly 2 Pounds Of Meth Seized By Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office says it seized more than 10 pounds of meth in the last several months.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says it carried out one of the largest meth busts in several years.

Deputies worked with Tahlequah Police to arrested eight people involved in a drug ring, seizing nearly two pounds of meth, $12,000 in cash and more than 50 guns.

They hope it makes a dent in drug sales in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.