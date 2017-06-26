Rogers County Man Arrested For Stalking After News On 6 Story - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Rogers County Man Arrested For Stalking After News On 6 Story

Posted: Updated:
William Birdtail photo from the Department of Corrections. William Birdtail photo from the Department of Corrections.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man who was convicted of trying to kill his girlfriend twice has been charged with stalking and violating a protective order after a News On 6 story.

William Birdtail went to prison after being found guilty of trying to choke Veronyca Barlow, assaulting her and breaking several bones. He also tried to escape Rogers County courtroom while he was being prosecuted, and deputies had to tackle him.

Birdtail was released from prison after 14 months, and Barlow said he kept contacting her despite a protective order and the judge's instructions.

After News On 6 anchor and crime reporter Lori Fullbright interviewed Barlow, Birdtail was arrested by Rogers County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma County. He's being held without bond on the charges of stalking and violating a protective order (more than one charge).

