Tanker Wreck Closes Highway 11 Near Skiatook

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Highway 11 south of Skiatook was shut down in all directions for two hours after a tanker truck was involved in a collision Monday afternoon, June 26.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the tanker was northbound on Highway 11 around 123rd Street North when it somehow collided with a northbound SUV.  No one was hurt, but the tanker truck crossed the highway and developed a small leak.

Authorities said the leak was completely contained and would not cause any environmental issues.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies blocked the highway at 106th Street North, and Skiatook turned away traffic around at 126th Street North. 

The tanker, which belongs to Coffeyville Resources, is being offloaded by another tanker truck. 

The highway closed at 2:40 p.m. It reopened at 4:40 p.m.

