Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

Posted: Updated:
Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee has big plans to revitalize downtown.

It's an urban renewal plan built on bringing back the old downtown.

The idea is as simple as it is expensive: repair the sidewalks and streets, fix up some of the old buildings, and shoppers will come back.

In the downtown buildings that have been renovated business is good.

But there are still plenty of empty storefronts and in those windows, Lee Ann Langston sees endless opportunity.

"It's basically empty and they're using it for storage," says Langston, of Muskogee Main Street. "It's an old Sears. You can look in here and there's a ton of space not being used."

Muskogee Main Street helps drive new public and private investment downtown, trusting the idea that more people walking means more people shopping.

They want to repair the many buckled spots in the sidewalks and reconfigure streets to slow down traffic..

"We're going to narrow Main Street down to two lanes," Langston says. "Fix the sidewalks, tear them out and bring them out for downtown dining and stuff like that."

New places are opening and renovating — like Broadway Bakery — but for every project, there's another one that needs to be done.

At Michael's Jewelry they're just beginning a renovation.

"Just revealing the brick a little, some painting, we're hoping to give it some charm, that downtown old feel," says Julie Kolmer, of Michael's Jewelry.

The investment is based on what Muskogee can be.

"I think Muskogee could again be very nice," Kolmer says. "Everybody has a downtown they like, because of the history and I think we have a lot of history here in Muskogee."

The urban renewal district includes all of downtown Muskogee and the hope here is that once these plans turn into projects, a huge transformation will happen.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's RiseTulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

    It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer. Carfentanil. It's a synthetic opioid most commonly used to cut heroin. It can be solid, liquid, powder, or gas, which m...

    More >>

  • Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

    Renovations Underway For Downtown Muskogee

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.