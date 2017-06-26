Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

Posted: Updated:
By: Paris Burris, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Scott Alan Smith Scott Alan Smith
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday.

Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016.

9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested

White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years.

8/31/2016 Related Story: Prosecutors Charge Tulsa Man In Fatal Owasso Teacher Crash

White died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said Smith had a suspended license when he hit the back of two cars that had slowed down for construction on the Bird Creek bridge.

5/16/16 Related Story: Teacher Dies After Owasso Car Crash; Students, Colleagues Mourn Death

The state recommended a sentence of five years for Smith. The court will decide on July 28 whether to suspend the sentence or split the sentence.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>
    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>

  • Third Murder Trial For Shannon Kepler Could Start Tuesday

    Third Murder Trial For Shannon Kepler Could Start Tuesday

    Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer. This is Shannon Kepler's third trial after the first two ended in mistrials.

    More >>

    Jury selection is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer. This is Shannon Kepler's third trial after the first two ended in mistrials.

    More >>

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.