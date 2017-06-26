Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday.

Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016.

White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years.

White died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said Smith had a suspended license when he hit the back of two cars that had slowed down for construction on the Bird Creek bridge.

The state recommended a sentence of five years for Smith. The court will decide on July 28 whether to suspend the sentence or split the sentence.