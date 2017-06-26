Tulsa Students, Teachers Gear Up For Summer School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Students, Teachers Gear Up For Summer School

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thousands of Tulsa Public Schools students returned to class today as a month-long summer school program gets underway. 

For some, the idea of summer school is a drag — a necessity to get needed school credit.

For others, it's a chance to get ahead while their friends are sleeping in.

"They are excited to learn and they are geared up and ready to go," said Emmett Foster, a teacher with the program.

Nearly 5,000 students are in the summer school program in Tulsa, and about 400 teachers, too.

The program is put on by Teach For America. TFA brings in teachers from across the country to make it possible.

Disney Elementary and Booker T. Washington High School are two of the six schools used this summer.

"I just said, send me wherever, because I want to just dive into community," Foster said.

Foster is from Arizona and says his hometown schooling inspired him to help others.  

"(I) had the same kind of problems and inequities that you see in these areas," Foster said.

He's eager to help kids reach their potential. 

"It's inside of them, the ability to succeed and achieve greatness," Foster said. 

Of the 400 teachers in the program, about 90 of them will stay in Tulsa for the next two years and teach for TPS.  

