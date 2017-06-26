Sand Springs Police Approve New Policing Plan With Community Inp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs Police Approve New Policing Plan With Community Input

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
The people spoke and Sand Springs Police listened. Their newest policing plan is full of input and ideas from the community. The people spoke and Sand Springs Police listened. Their newest policing plan is full of input and ideas from the community.
A lot of the 24-page plan came from the community itself; Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said that's why it works. A lot of the 24-page plan came from the community itself; Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said that's why it works.
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

The Sand Springs Police Department is updating the way it serves the public, with a new plan that includes more training for officers, and more community policing programs.

A lot of the 24-page plan came from the community itself; Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said that's why it works.

“Just bringing the public into our fold and saying, ‘We do work for you and we are listening,’” Carter said.

The people spoke and Sand Springs Police listened. Their newest policing plan is full of input and ideas from the community.

5/22/2017 Related Story: Sand Springs Listens To Community Input For New Policing Plan

The plan includes more community policing, building on the department's Pop with a Cop program. It also calls for all officers to go through crisis intervention training and de-escalation training, making police use-of-force truly a last resort.

"If we can take that one heartbeat, if we can take that one minute with people, sometimes people will make wiser choices,” Carter said.

The chief said he's constantly tweaking the policing plan, seeing what works and what doesn't.

Last year, officers went through implicit bias training, they gave out more warnings instead of traffic tickets and allowed people to donate canned goods in lieu of paying fines.

What's good for the public, Carter said, is good for his officers, and vice-versa.

"A lot of this is couched in an us-versus-them mentality. There is no us versus them. We are the public servants. We are here to do their bidding," he said.

Carter said that's why the Sand Springs Police Department gets a lot of community support.

The policing plans aren't political - instead, they strive to be ethical.

"It's not a, you have to pick this side or the side. A lot of these issues come down to, you can do the right thing," Carter said.

The plan also calls for Sand Springs officers to get raises of nearly $10,000 - giving them the third-highest starting salary in the metro area.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.