Westbrook Caps Historic Season With MVP Award

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.

The Oklahoma City All-Star joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season, leading the Thunder into the playoffs after Kevin Durant left for Golden State.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He beat out Houston's James Harden and San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard for the league's top honor.

He ended the two-year reign of Stephen Curry, who last season was the league's first unanimous MVP.

It capped off the NBA Awards show on Monday night, which included stirring tributes to Monty Williams, Craig Sager and Bill Russell.

Westbrook is the second player in Oklahoma City history to win the MVP award (Kevin Durant, 2013). 

While the MVP award was a big accomplishment, it wasn't Westbrook's only award of the night. Westbrook won both the "Best Style" and "Game Winner of the Year" Awards.

