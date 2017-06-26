Man Receives Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting At Tulsa C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Receives Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after one person received life-threatening injures following a shooting at a Tulsa convenience store.

Police responded to the Turley Food Mart in the 500 block of East 56th Street North in response to shots fired just after 10:00 Monday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot at least five times - police said at least three were in the back. They said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is a fire station across the street and police said firefighters heard the shots and ran across the street to help the victim.

EMSA arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital.

Police are talking to witnesses.

They said there are no cameras outside the building.

Police also said there was no weapon found on the victim.

No suspect information has been released.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest starting at 6 In The Morning.

