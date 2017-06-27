Man Shot, Killed Outside Turley Convenience Store

Police are searching for the man who shot and killed another man outside a Turley convenience store late Monday.

Just after 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the Turley Food Mart in the 500 block of East 56th Street North.

Witnesses say a man pulled up in the store's parking lot, got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the victim. Police say the victim, who was in mid-20s was shot five times.

6/26/2017 Related Story: Man Receives Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store

They say firefighters working across the street heard the shooting and rushed over to help. EMSA took the victim to the hospital where he died.

Police say investigators took someone in for questioning but no one has been arrested.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.