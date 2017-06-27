Woman Robbed At Gunpoint At Tulsa Park

Police are looking for three men they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in LaFortune Park late Monday.

Officers say at about 11:30 p.m., they were called to 49th and Braden about an armed robbery.

Police Sgt. David Brice says when they arrived, one officer saw a man climbing over a fence into a nearby apartment complex and chased him.

He says the man dropped some of the property, including her cellphone he had stolen from the woman.

A search for the suspect by police K-9 officers and their helicopter was unsuccessful.

Sgt. Brice says the victim was not injured.