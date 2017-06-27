Sand Springs Police: Woman's Body Was In Walmart Bathroom For Da - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Police: Woman's Body Was In Walmart Bathroom For Days

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Sands Springs police say surveillance video shows a woman came to Walmart Friday night and there's no evidence she left before she was found on Monday afternoon.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway.

Her body was found Monday, June 26, in a bathroom at the Sand Springs Walmart.

Police say Caraway's death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Walmart employees put an out-of-order sign on the bathroom door sometime over the weekend after they assumed it was not working because the door was locked and they didn't get a reply, police said.

"Weird" is the word that comes to mind when Kaycee Johnson remembers trying to use the family restroom in that Walmart on Sunday.

"It was before they put up the out-of-order sign," Johnson said.

Now, she's heartbroken to learn the reason.

"She was in there for that long and they just passed it by," Johnson said. "By them just knocking on the door and not getting a reply, why did they not go get a key and open it? They could have helped her if she needed it."

Captain Todd Enzbrenner with the Sand Springs Police Department says he thinks it may have been a big miscommunication.

"The condition of the body indicated that she was there more than just on Monday," Enzbrenner said.

Enzbrenner says it's unusual, but not necessarily surprising.

 "It's not really that shocking. You find bodies everywhere," he said. "We don't suspect foul play, but we also don't believe that it was natural causes."

A statement from Walmart says in part that they are working closely with local law enforcement to provide any useful information.

