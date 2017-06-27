Six Skiatook Teens Injured In Osage County Crash

Six teenagers were injured in an SUV crash north of Skiatook late Monday after the teen driver ran off the road on a curve while speeding, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on Lombard Lane just north of Star Mountain Road in Osage County at about 11 p.m.

The OHP report says a 2001 Dodge Durango was northbound at a high rate of speed, when a 17-year-old female driver failed to make a curve causing the SUV to go off the road and hit a tree.

Two passengers, ages 16 and 17 were admitted to a Tulsa hospital. The rest, including the driver, were treated and released.

All were wearing seatbelts.