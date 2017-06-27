Jury Selection Begins In Tulsa Cop's 3rd Murder Trial

A University of Tulsa student athlete is in Tulsa County Jail accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus.More >>
A University of Tulsa student athlete is in Tulsa County Jail accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus.More >>
Police said Tsakururetahkats Shawnee was driving his SUV northbound on Highway 75 on October 4, 2016, when he struck the small pickup driven by 37-year-old John Dabney Jr. just north of I-44.More >>
Police said Tsakururetahkats Shawnee was driving his SUV northbound on Highway 75 on October 4, 2016, when he struck the small pickup driven by 37-year-old John Dabney Jr. just north of I-44.More >>
Members of the military and first responders joined Lori Fullbright for the 22 Pushup Challenge issued by an organization called 22Kill, formed after a study said 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S.More >>
Members of the military and first responders joined Lori Fullbright for the 22 Pushup Challenge issued by an organization called 22Kill, formed after a study said 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S.More >>
Demolition Begins At Site Of New Tulsa Juvenile CenterMore >>
Demolition Begins At Site Of New Tulsa Juvenile CenterMore >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on