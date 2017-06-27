Jury Selection Begins In Tulsa Cop's 3rd Murder Trial

Jury selection began today in the third murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer.

Shannon Kepler's first two trials ended with hung juries.

He's accused of murdering his daughter's boyfriend three years ago.

Richard O'Carroll, Kepler's attorney, argued Monday to Presiding Judge Rebecca Nightingale that he wanted the trial delayed to give time for the Criminal Appeals Court to rule.

O'Carroll wants that Court to throw out Nightingale's decision to not recuse the murder trial's judge, Sharon Holmes.

O'Carroll said he wants Judge Holmes to recuse for many reasons, and so we will see if now Judge Holmes will proceed with Jury selection or wait on the Appellate court's decision.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told Judge Nightingale there's no reason that both sides can't try this case Tuesday.