Former Tulsa Principal Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charge

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Jeffrey Richard Goss photo from social media. Jeffrey Richard Goss photo from social media.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The former principal at a Tulsa Christian school has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. Jeffrey Richard Goss will be sentenced in September, according to Loretta F. Radford, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Goss was arrested in March after Homeland Security agents said he made use of a chat room where child pornography was streamed. Court records said he admitted to downloading child pornography to a device and taking it to school in order to conceal the act from his spouse.

Some of the children in the videos were under age 12, a news release states.

3/31/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Principal Accused Of Viewing Child Porn Out On Bond

He was the principal of Christian Education Alliance School at 840 West 81st Street in Tulsa. 

Goss faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least 5 years of supervised release up to life following incarceration after pleading guilty to accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa Police assisted Homeland Security in the investigation.

