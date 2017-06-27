Calera Teen Wins Weightlifting National Championship

A 15-year-old Calera girl is a national champion in weightlifting.

Bailee Arthur brought home two gold medals and one silver medal from the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships.

She lifted a total of 304 pounds in three separate events June 22-25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I like to picture myself catching the weight and remembering the feeling of a previous weight I warmed up at," Arthur said.

She is now preparing for another competition next month, with her sights set on next year's nationals and even worlds.