TU Soccer Player Jailed For Sexual Assault Of Fellow Student

A University of Tulsa student-athlete is in Tulsa County Jail accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus. Lesley Nchanji is being held on a $200,000 bond for first-degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and sexual battery.

Nchanji, 20, is a soccer player from Cameroon.

An affidavit states a 19-year-old woman, also a student-athlete, went to a party at a TU apartment complex on June 14, 2017. She told authorities she drank about eight shots of vodka, and the last thing she remembers is looking for her purse.

She woke up the next morning in the defendant's bed, very sore and with torn clothes, she told police. She said she had no memory of being at his apartment but reported the incident to TU security who called Tulsa police.

Officers questioned Nchanji who told them he started to escort the woman back to her dorm. He said she was so intoxicated she could not tell him where she lived and did not have a key, so he took her to his apartment where he "threw the victim over his back and carried her to the bed," the affidavit states.

Nchanji told police he was scared because the victim was "way, way drunk," breathing heavily and vomiting. Police said he admitted to engaging in some sexual acts with the victim but said he didn't have intercourse with her because she vomited.

Several witnesses told investigators the victim was extremely intoxicated the night Nchanji took her to his apartment, court records show. One man said he spoke to Nchanji the day after the party.

Nchanji told him he was with the victim after the party and had never seen someone as drunk as she was, the affidavit states. Nchanji also reportedly said the girl was shaking and "looked like a dead body."