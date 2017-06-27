Oklahoma Joe's Pork Butt - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Joe's Pork Butt

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pork Butt 7-10 lbs.
  • 12 ounce bottle of spicy brown mustard
  • 6 ounce bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Hog Rub

    
Directions:

  1. Fire up your Grill/Smoker as per the instructions in the manual.  
  2. Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat.
  3. Rub the mustard all over the butt liberally 
  4. Liberally apply Hog Rub Seasoning.
  5. Once charcoal is ready to cook on, add a few wood chunks to the fire.
  6. Cook butt (unwrapped) at 250ºF to 275ºF using indirect heat and smoke for 4 hours flipping once.  Make sure butt is positioned away from the coal bed, near the smoke stack.  Add charcoal and wood as needed to maintain cooking temperature.
  7. After butt has cooked 4 hours, wrap butt in foil.  
  8. Continue to cook for approximately 4-5 hours at 275 to 300 degrees until butt has reached an internal meat temperature of 190 or above and been there for 1 hour. This will really make the butt tender.
  9. Pull butt from cooker and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour before pulling and serving.  The easiest way to pull pork is to use two pairs of tongs. Remove the blade bone then pull the pork. It is just like tossing a salad with tongs.
  10. Make sure that butt reaches a minimum internal meat temperature of 190F.  

Total cooking time:  8-9 hours

Recommended wood(s):  Pecan, Hickory, or Oak
Serves 10-12    

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.