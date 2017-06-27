Rogers County Man Arrested For Child Sexual Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Rogers County Man Arrested For Child Sexual Assault

BIG CABIN, Oklahoma -

A 72-year-old Rogers County man was arrested for child sexual assault. Larry Hull of Big Cabin touched an 8-year-old girl inappropriately, according to court records.

Gary Stansill, investigator for the District's Attorney's office, said the child told her mother that Hull rubbed her private parts when she was sitting on his lap. 

Hull denied touching the victim inappropriately but did admit to sexually molesting a different victim 20 years ago, an affidavit states. He told authorities he touched that person's breasts while she was milking a cow, Stansill said.

The arrest warrant was filed June 23, 2017.

 

