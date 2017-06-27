Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Highway 75 Crash

A University of Tulsa student athlete is in Tulsa County Jail accused of sexually assaulting another student on campus.More >>
Police said Tsakururetahkats Shawnee was driving his SUV northbound on Highway 75 on October 4, 2016, when he struck the small pickup driven by 37-year-old John Dabney Jr. just north of I-44.More >>
The United States Attorney's Office announced that a woman was sentenced to significant jail time for possessing drugs, with intent to distribute.More >>
Tulsa Fire Station No. 19 is directly across the street from the store. Firefighters working across the street heard the shooting and rushed over to help.More >>
