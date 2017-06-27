Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Complaints, Mayor Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Complaints, Mayor Says

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Fire Chief Will Continue Work After Gun Complaint, Mayor Says Tulsa Fire Chief Will Continue Work After Gun Complaint, Mayor Says
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Tuesday that Tulsa Fire Department Chief Ray Driskell will keep his job.

The decision comes after News on 6 got a copy of an audio recording, where Driskell used profanity during a meeting with a firefighter.

"Why are you bitching and complaining about how bad it is for you Nick?" Driskell can be heard saying. "F*** Nick. If you don't like it, pack your s*** and leave."
Bynum said he talked with Driskell about the rules of employee discipline and, as far as Bynum is concerned, the matter is resolved.

6/22/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Fire Chief Issued Gun Without Required CLEET Certification

“After hearing an audio recording of the meeting between Chief Driskell and Captain Gillespie, I requested a review by the City Human Resources Department and the City Legal Department," Bynum said in a statement. "They have completed their reviews and presented their findings to me. I have addressed those findings directly with Chief Driskell, and have resolved this matter in accordance with City of Tulsa work rules relative to employee discipline."

"Chief Driskell’s work as Tulsa Fire Chief will continue uninterrupted," Bynum said.

The firefighter tells us he's frustrated because no one from the city contacted him.

The complaint against Driskell's issuance of a gun without having a state-required CLEET certification has been resolved, Bynum also said in a statement.

News On 6 first learned of the allegations when a firefighter called for Driskell to be suspended and investigated for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Firefighter Calls For Mayor To Suspend, Investigate Chief Driskell

Department records show Driskell got a 40-caliber handgun in August 2015.

CLEET's director said it has no record of the chief receiving certification.

Attorney Joel LaCourse, who represents the firefighter, said the law typically only allows certain members of a fire department to be armed.

"Those members include the fire marshal, fire investigators who, only after being CLEET-trained and certified, can be issued and purchased a sidearm," LaCourse said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.