Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Complaints, Mayor Says

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Tuesday that Tulsa Fire Department Chief Ray Driskell will keep his job.

The decision comes after News on 6 got a copy of an audio recording, where Driskell used profanity during a meeting with a firefighter.

"Why are you bitching and complaining about how bad it is for you Nick?" Driskell can be heard saying. "F*** Nick. If you don't like it, pack your s*** and leave."

Bynum said he talked with Driskell about the rules of employee discipline and, as far as Bynum is concerned, the matter is resolved.

“After hearing an audio recording of the meeting between Chief Driskell and Captain Gillespie, I requested a review by the City Human Resources Department and the City Legal Department," Bynum said in a statement. "They have completed their reviews and presented their findings to me. I have addressed those findings directly with Chief Driskell, and have resolved this matter in accordance with City of Tulsa work rules relative to employee discipline."

"Chief Driskell’s work as Tulsa Fire Chief will continue uninterrupted," Bynum said.

The firefighter tells us he's frustrated because no one from the city contacted him.

The complaint against Driskell's issuance of a gun without having a state-required CLEET certification has been resolved, Bynum also said in a statement.

News On 6 first learned of the allegations when a firefighter called for Driskell to be suspended and investigated for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.

Department records show Driskell got a 40-caliber handgun in August 2015.

CLEET's director said it has no record of the chief receiving certification.

Attorney Joel LaCourse, who represents the firefighter, said the law typically only allows certain members of a fire department to be armed.

"Those members include the fire marshal, fire investigators who, only after being CLEET-trained and certified, can be issued and purchased a sidearm," LaCourse said.