Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Gun Complaint, Mayor Says

The complaint against Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell's issuance of a gun without having a state-required CLEET certification has been resolved, Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement Tuesday.

“After hearing an audio recording of the meeting between Chief Driskell and Captain Gillespie, I requested a review by the City Human Resources Department and the City Legal Department," Bynum said in the statement. "They have completed their reviews and presented their findings to me. I have addressed those findings directly with Chief Driskell, and have resolved this matter in accordance with City of Tulsa work rules relative to employee discipline."

6/22/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Fire Chief Issued Gun Without Required CLEET Certification

Driskell is set to continue work.

"Chief Driskell’s work as Tulsa Fire Chief will continue uninterrupted," Bynum said.

News On 6 first learned of the allegations when a firefighter called for Driskell to be suspended and investigated for inappropriate and unprofessional conduct.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Firefighter Calls For Mayor To Suspend, Investigate Chief Driskell

Department records show Driskell got a 40-caliber handgun in August 2015.

CLEET's director said it has no record of the chief receiving certification.

Attorney Joel LaCourse, who represents the firefighter, said the law typically only allows certain members of a fire department to be armed.

"Those members include the fire marshal, fire investigators who, only after being CLEET-trained and certified, can be issued and purchased a sidearm," LaCourse said.