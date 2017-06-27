Woman Sentenced To Prison Time For Drug Offense - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Sentenced To Prison Time For Drug Offense

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The United States Attorney's Office announced that a woman was sentenced to significant jail time for possessing drugs, with intent to distribute. 

Mystique Patricia Moucka, 36, from Cushing was sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. 

According to the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Moucka knowingly and intentionally possessed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute in December 2014. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance. 

District Judge, James H. Payne presided over the hearing and ordered that the defendant remains in custody, pending her being transported to a federal prison where a nonpalpable sentence will be served. 
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.