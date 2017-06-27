Battery-Powered Bicycle Shop To Open At Jenks Riverside

You can buy or rent the bikes at the Jenks Riverwalk.

Matt Burkhart said he fell in love with Pedego bikes on vacation.

Tulsa has an ever expanding system of bike trails. You can ride from Sand Springs to Broken Arrow, and lots of places in between.

Now you can do it with a little help on a battery-powered bike.

On a family vacation in California, Matt Burkhart and family rented Pedego bikes and fell in love with them.



Burkhart said he came back home and decided he wanted one. The nearest dealership was in Fort Worth, and Matt said he thought it was time we had one here.

He said what's great about Pedego bicycles is you can ride them like a traditional bike - with pedal power, use all battery power or go for a combination.

Tulsa's becoming more of a bike town. We have all these trails, and hills - who wouldn't want a little assist?

The Pedego shop will have bikes for sale or rent and should open in the Riverwalk in Jenks after July 4.