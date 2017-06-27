Tulsa Transit Starting Sunday Bus Service This Weekend

Starting this weekend, Tulsa Transit will begin giving people rides on Sundays.

Tulsa Transit has previously only offered Monday through Saturday service.

Vision Tulsa sales tax money is paying for the extended day of service.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is just the latest way to make Tulsa a destination for young professionals.

"Making Tulsa a nationally competitive, world-class city,” said Bynum. “Having public transportation that's available seven days a week is part of that."

Transit drivers will follow the same daily routes, but the buses will be smaller.