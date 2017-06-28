Tulsa Homicide Victim's Girlfriend Says Family Is 'Devastated' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Homicide Victim's Girlfriend Says Family Is 'Devastated'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police and family have identified a 27-year-old Tulsa man as the city's latest homicide victim.

Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker says Denerrious Hopkins was shot and killed outside a convenience store in the 500 block of East 56th Street North late Monday.  

Hopkins' girlfriend said he was just trying to walk away when someone confronted him here in the parking lot of the Turley Food Mart.

That's when he was shot five times. Firefighters at Tulsa fire station #19, just across the street, rushed over and tried to help before EMSA arrived.  

Police said he died at the hospital and his killer is still on the loose right now.

Krystal Givens said she was devastated after finding out her boyfriend was gone.

He leaves behind three kids - all under the age of 5.

And Givens is heartbroken knowing his kids will never get to know their dad.

"They don't know him. You know, they're just so young. I have a 9 month old and 2 year old. They don't know," Givens said. 

Givens said Hopkins used to work as a security guard at the store.

Hopkins' death is the city's 44th homicide of 2017.

If you know who the shooter is, police are asking that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Hopkins' family has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here

