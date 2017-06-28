Tulsa's Latest Homicide Victim Identified

Police and family have identified a 27-year-old Tulsa man as the city's latest homicide victim.

Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker says Denerrious Hopkins was shot and killed outside a convenience store in the 500 block of East 56th Street North late Monday.

Family members tell News On 6, it has been hard to eat or sleep after finding out what happened and now they're hoping police can track down his killer.

Police say someone pulled up in the parking lot, got out of the vehicle and shot Hopkins five times. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Firefighters at a Tulsa fire station #19, just across the street, rushed over and tried to help before EMSA arrived.

Hopkins' death is the city's 44th homicide of 2017.

If you know who the shooter is, police are asking that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.