Twin Sisters From Choctaw Plead Guilty To Stamp Theft

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Twin sisters from Choctaw, Oklahoma known for scamming people across the country have now pleaded guilty for one of their crimes.

You may remember Birdie Jo and Becky Jo Hoaks tried to steal from a woman at a Tulsa church back in 2011, but church members stopped them.

They've both been charged in Tulsa County, but 47-year-old sisters Birdie Jo and Becky Jo Hoaks could now face up to five years in a federal prison.

The US Attorney's office in Oklahoma City says the sisters wrote dozens of bogus checks at post offices to get thousands of postage stamps, knowing those checks would bounce.

The sisters are accused of taking more than $14,000 in stamps.  What they were doing with those stamps wasn't clear.  

The US Attorney's office says the sisters have a long criminal history spanning several states, including Oklahoma, New York and California.

Prosecutors say both agreed to pay nearly $59,000 to the post office and more than $3,000 to four other victims in their plea agreement.

