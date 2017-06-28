City Of Beggs Issues Voluntary Boil Order - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Of Beggs Issues Voluntary Boil Order

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The City of Beggs has issued a voluntary and precautionary boil order.  

Mayor Kathryn Bell says their water supply comes from Beggs Lake and right now it has higher than normal levels of algae.  She says they don't know if those levels are harmful so the boil order is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

Residents are recommended to boil drinking water for 30 minutes until further notice.

Bell says the city has contacted the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality about the issue.

