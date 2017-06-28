Kinta Post Office To Reopen After Flood Damages Building

Officials say the post office in the Haskell County community of Kinta will reopen on Friday, June 29th.

The post office has been closed since flooding damaged the building at the end of April.

4/30/2017 Related Story: Flood Waters Devastate Kinta Homes, Businesses

Since the flooding, customers have had to pick up their mail at the Quinton post office west of Kinta on Highway 31.