Man Who Hit Oklahoma 10 Commandment Monument Strikes Again

Posted: Updated:
KTHV photo KTHV photo
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -

A Van Buren man was arrested on Wednesday after running his car into a newly placed 10 Commandments monument at the Arkansas State Capitol.

He did the same thing in Oklahoma City in 2014.

Michael Reed, 32, drove through the monument around 4:47 a.m. and recorded the act on Facebook live.

According to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Reed has a history of similar behavior.

In the 2014 incident, he was charged with destruction of state property or improvements, reckless driving and operating a vehicle with a revoked license after he knocked down the 10 Commandments monument at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Reed is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on charges of defacing an object of public interest, criminal trespassing and first degree criminal mischief.

