Fireworks Banned In The City of Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters have to respond to numerous injuries and fires due to fireworks. In result of that, the City of Tulsa decided to do away with them indefinitely.

Those who violate Title 14 of the City of Tulsa Ordinances could be fined $220 or booked to court.

Title 14 of the City of Tulsa Ordinances states:

"It shall be unlawful and a misdemeanor offense for any person to possess, manufacture, store, sell, handle or use any fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Tulsa, without first having procured an operational permit from the fire code official, as required by Section 5601.2 of this code. The operational permit fee shall be as provided in Title 49, Tulsa Revised Ordinances, Chapter 14."

According to the City of Tulsa, the only permits that will be issued will be for those who possess a Fireworks Display Operator License through the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. In the City of Tulsa, Licensed Fireworks Display Operators must have a Special Events Permit as well.