Jim Bridenstine To Speak At Tulsa Church Sunday

A Tulsa church is inviting the public to come out for a special event this Sunday.

Oklahoma’s First District Representative, Jim Bridenstine, will speak at Faith Church.

The church will also make a donation to the Coffee Bunker, a local non-profit coffee house for veterans. The event will be taking place at Faith Church on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Faith Church is located on 8301 East 81st Street.