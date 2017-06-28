LED Sign OK'd For Tulsa New Haven Church

The church will have a new LED sign.

The Tulsa Board of Adjustment will allow New Haven United Methodist Church to install an LED sign in front of their building. The board approved the measure by a three to one vote.

The church is located in a residential area off 51st and Yale, and some neighbors expressed concerns about the sign being too distracting.

News On 6 first brought you the story last week.

6/21/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Church's Proposed New Sign Stirs Controversy

The church says it will turn the sign off at 7 p.m. during the winter and at 8 p.m. during the summer.