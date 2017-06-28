Police Identify Man Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Identify Man Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have released the name of the man who was struck and killed walking on a Tulsa street on Friday, June 23rd.  

He is identified as 41-year-old Matthew Hedenberg.   

Investigators say Hedenberg was walking in the northbound lanes in the 100 block of North Yale when he was struck from behind by a dark colored sedan at about 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported the car, possibly a blue or black 2004 to 2010 Chevy Cobalt, stopped before speeding off.  Those witnesses told police they lost sight of the car when it turned off onto a neighborhood street.

Police say the car will have a damaged passenger side mirror and will likely have front end damage with possible windshield damage. 

They believe the driver lives or frequents the North Yale area.

Any information about the car is asked to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

