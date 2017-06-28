Oklahoma Governor Candidate Challenges Revenue Bills

A Republican candidate for Oklahoma governor filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking the state Supreme Court to overturn three revenue-raising measures passed by the legislature.

The lawsuit by Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson alleges the measures were adopted by the Oklahoma House in violation of a state constitutional provision prohibiting passage of new taxes in the final five days of a legislative session and without a 75 percent super majority of lawmakers.

One bill creates new fees to register electric and compressed natural gas vehicles. Another adds a 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle sales. The third uncouples Oklahoma's standard deduction rate for income tax returns from the federal rate.

A separate lawsuit filed last week also challenges the sales tax on vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.