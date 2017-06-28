Oklahoma Governor Candidate Challenges Revenue Bills - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Governor Candidate Challenges Revenue Bills

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Republican candidate for Oklahoma governor filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking the state Supreme Court to overturn three revenue-raising measures passed by the legislature.

The lawsuit by Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson alleges the measures were adopted by the Oklahoma House in violation of a state constitutional provision prohibiting passage of new taxes in the final five days of a legislative session and without a 75 percent super majority of lawmakers.

One bill creates new fees to register electric and compressed natural gas vehicles. Another adds a 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle sales. The third uncouples Oklahoma's standard deduction rate for income tax returns from the federal rate.

A separate lawsuit filed last week also challenges the sales tax on vehicles.

6/22/2017 Related Story: Gubernatorial Candidate To File Suit Over Legislative Approved Tax Hikes

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.