OSBI Investigates Suspicious Death Of Creek County Inmate

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a suspicious in-custody death of a Creek County inmate named Ronald Garland.

OSBI spokeswoman Jessica Brown said the Creek County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation on June 19, 2016.

Brown said Garland got into some sort of altercation with jailers earlier this month during the booking process. She said the jailers put Garland in a restraint chair and he quickly became unresponsive.

Garland was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller said an MPD officer arrested Garland in the early morning hours of June 9th on a DUI complaint and was taken to the Creek County Jail to be booked into jail.

Miller said Garland was in good spirits at the time and treated his officers respectfully.

OSBI is currently waiting on the medical examiner's report to learn if Garland's death was caused by others or by some other factor. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
