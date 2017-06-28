Dog Blamed For Pickup Crashing Into Tulsa Business

A dog may be to blame for sending a pickup into a Tulsa building Wednesday afternoon.

The pickup crashed into the Asian Oriental Market at 11th and Garnett around 1 p.m. The store owner said a patron had just finished shopping and left to get in their pickup.

Employees at the Cricket store next door to the grocery told News On 6 the driver of the pickup left it in drive resting against a parking block and went inside. A dog left in the truck stepped on the gas and the pickup rammed through a large glass window, they said.

They shared video of the incident with News On 6. The driver got back into the pickup and backed out of the storefront.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.