Rogers County Woman Creates Sunny Works Of Art

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Ever heard of a suncatcher?

When a viewer contacted News On 6 Reporter Rick Wells and said she made them, his curiosity got the best of him.

Rogers County resident Judy Calvert uses a wet tile saw to cut glass.

She cuts a small candle holder lengthwise so it'll work better in one of her sun catchers.

She's been doing this since February. She's taught herself how to do it all.

She scours flea markets and garage sales for glassware which she brings home, cuts into pieces and shelves until she needs it

She has colored glass and clear glass, too.

She designed one to be built in beside a client's front door.

She has others which could hang in a window to catch the sunlight.

Each one is different.

"Everyone who comes by says, 'I've never seen anything like it,'" Calvert said. "I say, 'I know.'"

When she finds some glass or when someone brings her some she has a knack for seeing not what it is but what she can turn it into.

She says she's never thought of herself as an artist. Maybe she ought to rethink that.

Calvert's creations can be found at www.keepsakesuncatchers.com

