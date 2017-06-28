Tulsa Jury Convicts 2 Men Of Raping Woman While Passed Out

Abby McArthy said she didn't realized she had been raped until police showed her the video.

It took a jury only one hour to convict two men of rape and recommend they go to prison for the rest of their lives.

One of them raped the woman while she was passed out. The other videotaped it.

Prosecutors said the case wouldn't have happened without a Good Samaritan and a detective who refused to give up.

They said the Good Samaritan saw the video of the rape and immediately called police. When police called the victim, she said she hadn't been raped; it wasn't until they showed her the video that she realized is happened while she was passed out.

Abby McArthy said she went to her boyfriend's apartment in April 2014, they drank and were intimate.

She went home the next day thinking everything was fine, but then sex crimes detectives told her about the tape.

She was in shock.

"This isn't real. This isn't me. This is someone who looks like me," McArthy said.

McArthy said she wanted to die when she realized her boyfriend's roommate, William Jackson, raped her and his friend Timothy Bussell videotaped it.

"How could someone do this? What is wrong with them, what happened in their childhood that made them think this is okay," McArthy asked.

Oklahoma lawmakers clarified the rape law to say victims cannot consent if they're asleep or unconscious.

Prosecutors said jurors were outraged by the video, regardless of what the defense argued.

"Hey, c'mon, she went there, she was drunk, boys will be boys, this is just what happens. That's not the mindset of Oklahoma in 2017, that's now how the law works, not how justice works," Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said.

McArthy is relieved the men cannot do this to anyone else and wants other victims to know, as hard as the process is, it's worth it.

"Now, I have a chance to finally be free," she said.

The jury recommended both men spend the rest of their lives in prison without the chance for parole. They'll be sentenced in August.