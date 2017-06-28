Jury Selection Continues For Kepler's Third Murder Trial

Jury selection continues in the day ahead in the third murder trial of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.

The appeal involves the judge presiding over the trial and a decision made not to recuse her from it.

Judge Sharon Holmes also presided over Kepler's first two trials, which ended in hung juries.

As for jury selection, seven jurors raised their hands Wednesday and said they didn't think they could be fair; six of them were dismissed.

More jurors were dismissed after questioning by the attorneys. Prosecutors also filed a motion trying to prevent potentially damaging character testimony about Kepler's daughter Lisa from being used in the trial.

In the past two trials, the defense claimed Lisa was prostituting and doing drugs.

Prosecutors claimed that's hearsay.

Tuesday night, Lisa was arrested in Creek County for having marijuana.

Prosecutors don't want that to be brought up either. The judge's ruling has not yet been released.

The former officer is charged in the 2014 deadly shooting of his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake.

Both sides hope to have a jury seated sometime tomorrow.