Tulsa Firefighters To Give Chief 'No Confidence' Vote - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters To Give Chief 'No Confidence' Vote

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Firefighters To Give Chief 'No Confidence' Vote Tulsa Firefighters To Give Chief 'No Confidence' Vote
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's firefighters will take a "no confidence" vote on the fire chief.

It was five years ago today that Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell was sworn into office by then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Firefighter Calls For Mayor To Suspend, Investigate Chief Driskell

The firefighters union decided last night to call for a vote.

They'll cast ballots sometime in early July.

A "no confidence" vote amounts to a statement from the union, but would not have any direct impact on Driskell's job.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.