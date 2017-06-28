Tulsa Firefighters To Give Chief 'No Confidence' Vote

Tulsa's firefighters will take a "no confidence" vote on the fire chief.

It was five years ago today that Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell was sworn into office by then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

The firefighters union decided last night to call for a vote.

They'll cast ballots sometime in early July.

A "no confidence" vote amounts to a statement from the union, but would not have any direct impact on Driskell's job.