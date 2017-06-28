TU Addressing Issues After Losing Accreditation

The University of Tulsa is taking steps to regain its accreditation from the state.

The state's Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability found several unsatisfactory requirements during the accreditation process, according to a statement from TU.

The school said it has identified the inadequacies and is in the process of addressing each one.

A statement from the schools says “The university already has enacted changes including the reorganization of TU’s Department of Education to better meet standards and the selection of new leadership to oversee the department.”

The university said, “We are dedicated to regaining the full confidence of the commission within the allotted time and building a framework to ensure accreditation is maintained.”

The statement says TU graduates have several options to get teacher certification in Oklahoma and hope no students would be affected.

Full statement from TU:

"The University of Tulsa is nationally accredited by the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. TU education graduates are well prepared to enter classrooms and have garnered a 99 percent passage rate on certification exams. They are an invaluable resource for schools across Oklahoma as well as here in Tulsa. Their passion for improving the futures of our children is undeniable.

"Several prescribed requirements were deemed unsatisfactory during the state Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability’s accreditation process. We have identified those inadequacies and have begun the process to address each one. The commission has been extremely helpful in providing TU with guidance on how to improve our program and a pathway to regain certification as quickly as possible.

"The university already has enacted changes including the reorganization of TU’s Department of Education to better meet standards and the selection of new leadership to oversee the department. We have added staff to effectively evaluate teacher preparation and candidate assessment so that the program can make continuous progress. We are dedicated to regaining the full confidence of the commission within the allotted time and building a framework to ensure accreditation is maintained.

"University of Tulsa graduates have several options in order to obtain teacher certification in Oklahoma, and under the new plan, we hope no students would be affected. As always, our commitment is to the students and their success."