Claremore Salon Collects School Supplies for 'Apple Tree' Program

It's already Christmas at a Claremore salon — it even has a tree up.

Carol's Place Hair & Nail Salon on Lynn Riggs Boulevard has declared it "Christmas in July." This week and all next month, it's collecting donations to give to area teachers.

The salon got the idea for its Apple Tree program last winter. It took part in the Angel Tree Project, which collects Christmas gifts for local veterans. A client suggested collecting school supplies for teachers before the school year began.

"It was an overwhelming response to see what we did at Christmas," said Salon Manager Dani Freeman. "And we fully expect to see the same thing with this."

Carol's Place is known for its haircuts, manicures, pedicures and blowouts, but the salon said it's always looking for ways to go beyond these services to give back to the community.

"We're always looking for ways we can give back to the community that has supported us all these years," said Carol Graham, the salon's owner.

The salon has already gotten an overwhelming response.

People like Jamie Allen started donating this week. The Claremore mom dropped off $100 worth of supplies Wednesday afternoon.

"I was already going to the grocery store, so I thought, 'Why not pick up a few things?'" Allen said.

Allen's children attend Claremore Public Schools. She said she knows teachers have it hard enough as it is.

"Teachers spend a lot of their own money to supply things for their own classroom," she said. "So I figured, why not help take some of the burden off?"

The Apple Tree program is near and dear to Graham's heart; two of her daughters are teachers.

"They work so hard, and they put their heart and soul into their jobs," Graham said. "So we want to be able to just give back a little bit to them."

You don't have to be a client to help.

Anyone in the community can come in, take an apple, and drop off the following supplies:

Three-ring binders

Colored pencils

Sharpies

Pencil top erasers

Highlighters

Post-it notes

Dry erase markers

Black pens

Pipe cleaners

8 1/2 x 11 printer paper

Calculators

Electric pencil sharpener

Looseleaf paper

Clorox wipes

Paper towels

Carol's Place is located at 774 1/2 S. Lynn Riggs Blvd. in Claremore. You can call 918-923-7153 for business hours.

The deadline to participate in the Apple Tree program is August 4.